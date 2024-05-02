Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $12.7 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989 million.

