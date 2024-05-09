Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.7 million.…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $27.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.45 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $595 million.

