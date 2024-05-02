Codexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.34. A year ago, they were trading at $3.92.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDXS

