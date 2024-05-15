Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 61 cents to $78.63 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 61 cents to $78.63 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 37 cents to $82.75 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 4 cents to $2.50 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.42 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $35 to $2,394.90 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose $1.03 to $29.73 per ounce, and July copper rose 3 cents to $4.92 per pound.

The dollar fell to 154.92 yen from 156.45 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0878 from $1.0820.

