Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 27 cents to $79.26 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 30 cents to $83.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.54 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.48 a gallon. June natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $18 to $2,340.30 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 77 cents to $28.37 per ounce, and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.59 per pound.

The dollar fell to 155.46 yen from 155.63 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0782 from $1.0746.

