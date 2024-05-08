Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 61 cents to $78.99 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 61 cents to $78.99 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 42 cents to $83.58 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $2.53 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.48 a gallon. June natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $1.90 to $2,322.30 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 6 cents to $27.60 per ounce, and July copper fell 7 cents to $4.54 per pound.

The dollar rose to 155.63 yen from 154.76 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0746 from $1.0753.

