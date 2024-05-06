Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 37 cents to $78.48 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 37 cents to $78.48 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 37 cents to $83.33 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.59 a gallon. June heating oil rose to $2.46 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $22.60 to $2,331.20 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 92 cents to $27.61 per ounce, and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.62 per pound.

The dollar rose to 153.93 yen from 152.94 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0775 from $1.0768.

