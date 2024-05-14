CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 657 —13¼ Jul 686 696 667¾ 672½ —14½ Sep 705½ 715¼ 688¼ 693¼ —13¼ Dec 727 737 711¾ 717¼ —11¼ Mar 743 751 729 735 —8¾ May 747½ 753 734¼ 740¼ —6¾ Jul 727½ 739¼ 724½ 731 —4¼ Sep 737¼ 741 729½ 734¾ —3¼ Dec 745 750 740 745 —3 Mar 750 752½ 749½ 749½ —2 May 735 745¼ 735 745¼ —2 Jul 704½ 710½ 704½ 710½ —1½ Est. sales 181,725. Mon.’s sales 170,409 Mon.’s open int 392,548, up 6,849 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 461 461 453¼ 453¾ —4¾ Jul 471¾ 475½ 466½ 467½ —5 Sep 480¾ 484½ 477½ 478 —3¾ Dec 492 496¼ 490¼ 491 —2 Mar 503 507¼ 502¼ 503 —1¼ May 510½ 514½ 509¾ 510½ —1 Jul 516 519¾ 514¾ 515¾ — ¾ Sep 494¼ 497¾ 494¼ 495¾ Dec 495¾ 499 495¾ 497 +¼ Mar 508 508½ 506¾ 506¾ +¼ May 514¼ 514¼ 513¼ 513¼ +½ Jul 518 519 517¾ 517¾ +¾ Sep 489¾ +¾ Dec 488¼ 489 487½ 487¾ +½ Jul 499½ +½ Dec 478½ +¼ Est. sales 543,243. Mon.’s sales 507,626 Mon.’s open int 1,504,742, up 3,649 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 415 415 410¾ 410¾ —3 Jul 427¼ 433½ 418 422¾ —3¼ Sep 408 418 408 411½ +1½ Dec 405 412¾ 404 407¼ +1¼ Mar 411¼ +1¼ May 417¼ +1¼ Jul 422 +1¼ Sep 433¾ +1¼ Dec 440½ +1¼ Mar 437½ +1¼ Jul 406¾ +1¼ Sep 422½ +1¼ Est. sales 578. Mon.’s sales 568 Mon.’s open int 4,247, up 35 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1199 —6½ Jul 1219¼ 1222½ 1203½ 1214½ —5 Aug 1222¾ 1226 1208¾ 1218¼ —5¼ Sep 1210½ 1214½ 1199½ 1205½ —7 Nov 1211½ 1214¼ 1200¾ 1205 —7¼ Jan 1223½ 1224½ 1211¾ 1216¼ —6½ Mar 1222 1223 1210½ 1215¼ —5¾ May 1224¾ 1224¾ 1213¼ 1218 —5¾ Jul 1229 1231½ 1220 1223¾ —5¾ Aug 1211½ 1216 1211 1216 —5 Sep 1197 —4½ Nov 1196 1196½ 1187¼ 1191 —6 Jan 1199 —6 Mar 1198 —6 May 1200¼ —6 Jul 1206 —5¾ Aug 1200 —5¾ Sep 1178¾ —5¾ Nov 1168½ —5½ Jul 1168¼ —5½ Nov 1132 —5½ Est. sales 247,126. Mon.’s sales 225,596 Mon.’s open int 750,073, up 8,092 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.68 —1.84 Jul 45.15 45.29 43.11 43.40 —1.75 Aug 45.43 45.52 43.42 43.71 —1.71 Sep 45.64 45.65 43.66 43.94 —1.68 Oct 45.74 45.81 43.83 44.11 —1.62 Dec 46.01 46.08 44.17 44.46 —1.55 Jan 46.13 46.13 44.37 44.65 —1.51 Mar 45.98 46.02 44.58 44.84 —1.46 May 46.24 46.24 44.85 45.11 —1.43 Jul 45.37 45.52 45.25 45.33 —1.43 Aug 45.25 —1.42 Sep 45.05 —1.40 Oct 44.67 44.77 44.67 44.77 —1.36 Dec 45.38 45.38 44.75 44.76 —1.33 Jan 44.78 —1.32 Mar 44.79 —1.32 May 44.70 —1.31 Jul 44.71 —1.31 Aug 44.44 —1.31 Sep 44.46 —1.31 Oct 44.33 —1.31 Dec 44.55 —1.31 Jul 44.44 —1.31 Oct 44.43 —1.31 Dec 44.17 —1.31 Est. sales 235,702. Mon.’s sales 219,610 Mon.’s open int 543,237 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 362.80 363.60 362.80 363.60 +2.00 Jul 366.50 375.00 365.10 373.30 +6.80 Aug 365.70 373.40 364.40 371.80 +6.10 Sep 365.90 372.70 364.70 371.20 +5.40 Oct 365.80 372.30 364.80 370.80 +5.00 Dec 368.50 374.30 367.30 373.10 +4.60 Jan 369.60 374.60 368.80 373.80 +4.40 Mar 368.30 373.00 367.50 372.30 +4.20 May 367.10 372.30 367.10 371.90 +3.90 Jul 372.00 373.10 372.00 373.10 +3.60 Aug 371.80 +3.40 Sep 369.80 369.90 369.80 369.90 +3.40 Oct 367.40 367.40 366.60 366.60 +3.20 Dec 368.30 +3.20 Jan 367.10 +3.10 Mar 364.50 +3.00 May 364.40 +3.00 Jul 365.60 +3.10 Aug 363.10 +2.80 Sep 360.50 +2.80 Oct 359.40 +2.80 Dec 359.00 +2.80 Jul 359.50 +2.80 Oct 359.50 +2.80 Dec 362.40 +2.80 Est. sales 133,857. Mon.’s sales 126,071 Mon.’s open int 462,524, up 2,747

