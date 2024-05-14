CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|657
|—13¼
|Jul
|686
|696
|667¾
|672½
|—14½
|Sep
|705½
|715¼
|688¼
|693¼
|—13¼
|Dec
|727
|737
|711¾
|717¼
|—11¼
|Mar
|743
|751
|729
|735
|—8¾
|May
|747½
|753
|734¼
|740¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|727½
|739¼
|724½
|731
|—4¼
|Sep
|737¼
|741
|729½
|734¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|745
|750
|740
|745
|—3
|Mar
|750
|752½
|749½
|749½
|—2
|May
|735
|745¼
|735
|745¼
|—2
|Jul
|704½
|710½
|704½
|710½
|—1½
|Est. sales 181,725.
|Mon.’s sales 170,409
|Mon.’s open int 392,548,
|up 6,849
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|461
|461
|453¼
|453¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|471¾
|475½
|466½
|467½
|—5
|Sep
|480¾
|484½
|477½
|478
|—3¾
|Dec
|492
|496¼
|490¼
|491
|—2
|Mar
|503
|507¼
|502¼
|503
|—1¼
|May
|510½
|514½
|509¾
|510½
|—1
|Jul
|516
|519¾
|514¾
|515¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|494¼
|497¾
|494¼
|495¾
|Dec
|495¾
|499
|495¾
|497
|+¼
|Mar
|508
|508½
|506¾
|506¾
|+¼
|May
|514¼
|514¼
|513¼
|513¼
|+½
|Jul
|518
|519
|517¾
|517¾
|+¾
|Sep
|489¾
|+¾
|Dec
|488¼
|489
|487½
|487¾
|+½
|Jul
|499½
|+½
|Dec
|478½
|+¼
|Est. sales 543,243.
|Mon.’s sales 507,626
|Mon.’s open int 1,504,742,
|up 3,649
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|415
|415
|410¾
|410¾
|—3
|Jul
|427¼
|433½
|418
|422¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|408
|418
|408
|411½
|+1½
|Dec
|405
|412¾
|404
|407¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|411¼
|+1¼
|May
|417¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|422
|+1¼
|Sep
|433¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|440½
|+1¼
|Mar
|437½
|+1¼
|Jul
|406¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|422½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 578.
|Mon.’s sales 568
|Mon.’s open int 4,247,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1199
|—6½
|Jul
|1219¼
|1222½
|1203½
|1214½
|—5
|Aug
|1222¾
|1226
|1208¾
|1218¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|1210½
|1214½
|1199½
|1205½
|—7
|Nov
|1211½
|1214¼
|1200¾
|1205
|—7¼
|Jan
|1223½
|1224½
|1211¾
|1216¼
|—6½
|Mar
|1222
|1223
|1210½
|1215¼
|—5¾
|May
|1224¾
|1224¾
|1213¼
|1218
|—5¾
|Jul
|1229
|1231½
|1220
|1223¾
|—5¾
|Aug
|1211½
|1216
|1211
|1216
|—5
|Sep
|1197
|—4½
|Nov
|1196
|1196½
|1187¼
|1191
|—6
|Jan
|1199
|—6
|Mar
|1198
|—6
|May
|1200¼
|—6
|Jul
|1206
|—5¾
|Aug
|1200
|—5¾
|Sep
|1178¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1168½
|—5½
|Jul
|1168¼
|—5½
|Nov
|1132
|—5½
|Est. sales 247,126.
|Mon.’s sales 225,596
|Mon.’s open int 750,073,
|up 8,092
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.68
|—1.84
|Jul
|45.15
|45.29
|43.11
|43.40
|—1.75
|Aug
|45.43
|45.52
|43.42
|43.71
|—1.71
|Sep
|45.64
|45.65
|43.66
|43.94
|—1.68
|Oct
|45.74
|45.81
|43.83
|44.11
|—1.62
|Dec
|46.01
|46.08
|44.17
|44.46
|—1.55
|Jan
|46.13
|46.13
|44.37
|44.65
|—1.51
|Mar
|45.98
|46.02
|44.58
|44.84
|—1.46
|May
|46.24
|46.24
|44.85
|45.11
|—1.43
|Jul
|45.37
|45.52
|45.25
|45.33
|—1.43
|Aug
|45.25
|—1.42
|Sep
|45.05
|—1.40
|Oct
|44.67
|44.77
|44.67
|44.77
|—1.36
|Dec
|45.38
|45.38
|44.75
|44.76
|—1.33
|Jan
|44.78
|—1.32
|Mar
|44.79
|—1.32
|May
|44.70
|—1.31
|Jul
|44.71
|—1.31
|Aug
|44.44
|—1.31
|Sep
|44.46
|—1.31
|Oct
|44.33
|—1.31
|Dec
|44.55
|—1.31
|Jul
|44.44
|—1.31
|Oct
|44.43
|—1.31
|Dec
|44.17
|—1.31
|Est. sales 235,702.
|Mon.’s sales 219,610
|Mon.’s open int 543,237
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|362.80
|363.60
|362.80
|363.60
|+2.00
|Jul
|366.50
|375.00
|365.10
|373.30
|+6.80
|Aug
|365.70
|373.40
|364.40
|371.80
|+6.10
|Sep
|365.90
|372.70
|364.70
|371.20
|+5.40
|Oct
|365.80
|372.30
|364.80
|370.80
|+5.00
|Dec
|368.50
|374.30
|367.30
|373.10
|+4.60
|Jan
|369.60
|374.60
|368.80
|373.80
|+4.40
|Mar
|368.30
|373.00
|367.50
|372.30
|+4.20
|May
|367.10
|372.30
|367.10
|371.90
|+3.90
|Jul
|372.00
|373.10
|372.00
|373.10
|+3.60
|Aug
|371.80
|+3.40
|Sep
|369.80
|369.90
|369.80
|369.90
|+3.40
|Oct
|367.40
|367.40
|366.60
|366.60
|+3.20
|Dec
|368.30
|+3.20
|Jan
|367.10
|+3.10
|Mar
|364.50
|+3.00
|May
|364.40
|+3.00
|Jul
|365.60
|+3.10
|Aug
|363.10
|+2.80
|Sep
|360.50
|+2.80
|Oct
|359.40
|+2.80
|Dec
|359.00
|+2.80
|Jul
|359.50
|+2.80
|Oct
|359.50
|+2.80
|Dec
|362.40
|+2.80
|Est. sales 133,857.
|Mon.’s sales 126,071
|Mon.’s open int 462,524,
|up 2,747
