CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 624¼ 624¼ 619¾ 619¾ +3¾ Jul 633 647½ 631½ 637½ +3½ Sep 654½ 667¼ 652¾ 657¾ +2¾ Dec 680¼ 692 678¼ 682¼ +1¾ Mar 698½ 710½ 697¾ 701 +1¼ May 708 718½ 706 709½ +1 Jul 705¼ 715¾ 705 708 +¾ Sep 714 721½ 713¾ 715¼ +1¼ Dec 727¼ 733¼ 726¾ 729 +2¼ Mar 740 740 736½ 736½ +3 May 733¾ +2¾ Jul 698¼ +2¾ Est. sales 126,227. Wed.’s sales 117,290 Wed.’s open int 372,035, up 2,558 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 447¼ 447½ 441 442¾ —2¾ Jul 458½ 462 454¼ 456½ —2 Sep 467¼ 472 464½ 467 —1½ Dec 480½ 485 477½ 480 —1¼ Mar 493 497¼ 490¾ 493 —1 May 502¼ 505¾ 499½ 501¼ —1 Jul 508 512¼ 506 507¾ —1 Sep 489½ 492½ 488 490½ +½ Dec 492 495 490½ 492¾ Mar 503 503¼ 503 503¼ May 510 510 510 510 Jul 514½ 516¼ 514½ 514¾ Sep 486¾ Dec 484 485¼ 484 485¼ +1¼ Jul 493 497 493 497 +1¼ Dec 476¼ +1¼ Est. sales 422,857. Wed.’s sales 392,287 Wed.’s open int 1,464,384, up 7,685 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 396 396 395 395 —1¼ Jul 392½ 402¼ 389½ 401¾ +4¼ Sep 373¾ 382½ 373¾ 382½ +5½ Dec 371¾ 382 368¼ 379½ +4¾ Mar 383¾ +4½ May 389¾ +4½ Jul 394½ +4½ Sep 406¼ +4½ Dec 413 +4½ Mar 410 +4½ Jul 379¼ +4½ Sep 395 +4½ Est. sales 917. Wed.’s sales 917 Wed.’s open int 3,911, up 108 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1216½ 1218 1192½ 1192¾ —20 Jul 1227¾ 1236¾ 1206¼ 1208½ —19¼ Aug 1228¼ 1236¼ 1208¼ 1210¼ —17¼ Sep 1213½ 1221 1197¼ 1200 —13½ Nov 1212¾ 1219½ 1198 1200½ —12½ Jan 1223½ 1230½ 1209¾ 1212 —12 Mar 1221 1226¾ 1208¼ 1210½ —10¼ May 1223¼ 1228¾ 1211 1213½ —9¾ Jul 1228¾ 1233¾ 1216¾ 1219½ —9½ Aug 1211 —9¼ Sep 1191 —8½ Nov 1192½ 1197 1182 1184¾ —7¾ Jan 1193½ —7½ Mar 1192¾ —7¼ May 1195 —7¼ Jul 1200¾ —7½ Aug 1194¾ —7½ Sep 1173½ —7¼ Nov 1162 —7¼ Jul 1161¾ —7¼ Nov 1128½ —7¼ Est. sales 256,069. Wed.’s sales 232,818 Wed.’s open int 737,109 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.67 42.67 42.01 42.01 —1.14 Jul 43.79 43.88 42.53 42.64 —1.15 Aug 44.07 44.14 42.83 42.93 —1.13 Sep 44.32 44.35 43.08 43.17 —1.11 Oct 44.43 44.46 43.22 43.32 —1.06 Dec 44.79 44.80 43.56 43.66 —1.05 Jan 44.84 45.00 43.80 43.89 —1.03 Mar 45.09 45.19 44.02 44.16 —.96 May 45.41 45.43 44.30 44.48 —.89 Jul 45.01 45.12 44.56 44.78 —.81 Aug 44.91 45.07 44.67 44.74 —.74 Sep 44.73 44.73 44.44 44.55 —.69 Oct 44.45 44.59 43.95 44.29 —.63 Dec 44.40 44.58 43.99 44.26 —.61 Jan 44.28 —.60 Mar 44.29 —.60 May 44.20 —.60 Jul 44.21 —.60 Aug 43.94 —.60 Sep 43.96 —.60 Oct 43.83 —.60 Dec 44.05 —.60 Jul 43.94 —.60 Oct 43.93 —.60 Dec 43.67 —.60 Est. sales 141,766. Wed.’s sales 132,240 Wed.’s open int 550,801, up 482 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 376.00 376.00 367.60 368.00 —6.80 Jul 378.50 382.00 372.50 372.90 —5.60 Aug 376.20 379.30 371.10 371.50 —4.20 Sep 375.70 378.00 370.50 371.20 —3.10 Oct 374.10 376.60 370.00 370.70 —2.50 Dec 376.10 379.50 372.60 373.20 —2.50 Jan 377.10 379.80 373.30 374.00 —2.20 Mar 375.10 378.00 371.60 372.60 —1.90 May 374.80 377.30 371.40 372.50 —1.90 Jul 375.70 375.90 373.50 373.70 —1.70 Aug 372.60 —1.90 Sep 370.70 —2.00 Oct 367.60 —2.10 Dec 369.20 —2.20 Jan 368.20 —2.20 Mar 365.50 —2.20 May 365.40 —2.10 Jul 366.50 —2.10 Aug 364.20 —2.10 Sep 361.60 —2.10 Oct 360.50 —1.90 Dec 360.10 —1.90 Jul 360.60 —1.90 Oct 360.60 —1.90 Dec 363.50 —1.90 Est. sales 178,791. Wed.’s sales 167,581 Wed.’s open int 460,799, up 5,396

