CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|624¼
|624¼
|619¾
|619¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|633
|647½
|631½
|637½
|+3½
|Sep
|654½
|667¼
|652¾
|657¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|680¼
|692
|678¼
|682¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|698½
|710½
|697¾
|701
|+1¼
|May
|708
|718½
|706
|709½
|+1
|Jul
|705¼
|715¾
|705
|708
|+¾
|Sep
|714
|721½
|713¾
|715¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|727¼
|733¼
|726¾
|729
|+2¼
|Mar
|740
|740
|736½
|736½
|+3
|May
|733¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|698¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 126,227.
|Wed.’s sales 117,290
|Wed.’s open int 372,035,
|up 2,558
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|447¼
|447½
|441
|442¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|458½
|462
|454¼
|456½
|—2
|Sep
|467¼
|472
|464½
|467
|—1½
|Dec
|480½
|485
|477½
|480
|—1¼
|Mar
|493
|497¼
|490¾
|493
|—1
|May
|502¼
|505¾
|499½
|501¼
|—1
|Jul
|508
|512¼
|506
|507¾
|—1
|Sep
|489½
|492½
|488
|490½
|+½
|Dec
|492
|495
|490½
|492¾
|Mar
|503
|503¼
|503
|503¼
|May
|510
|510
|510
|510
|Jul
|514½
|516¼
|514½
|514¾
|Sep
|486¾
|Dec
|484
|485¼
|484
|485¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|493
|497
|493
|497
|+1¼
|Dec
|476¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 422,857.
|Wed.’s sales 392,287
|Wed.’s open int 1,464,384,
|up 7,685
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|396
|396
|395
|395
|—1¼
|Jul
|392½
|402¼
|389½
|401¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|373¾
|382½
|373¾
|382½
|+5½
|Dec
|371¾
|382
|368¼
|379½
|+4¾
|Mar
|383¾
|+4½
|May
|389¾
|+4½
|Jul
|394½
|+4½
|Sep
|406¼
|+4½
|Dec
|413
|+4½
|Mar
|410
|+4½
|Jul
|379¼
|+4½
|Sep
|395
|+4½
|Est. sales 917.
|Wed.’s sales 917
|Wed.’s open int 3,911,
|up 108
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1216½
|1218
|1192½
|1192¾
|—20
|Jul
|1227¾
|1236¾
|1206¼
|1208½
|—19¼
|Aug
|1228¼
|1236¼
|1208¼
|1210¼
|—17¼
|Sep
|1213½
|1221
|1197¼
|1200
|—13½
|Nov
|1212¾
|1219½
|1198
|1200½
|—12½
|Jan
|1223½
|1230½
|1209¾
|1212
|—12
|Mar
|1221
|1226¾
|1208¼
|1210½
|—10¼
|May
|1223¼
|1228¾
|1211
|1213½
|—9¾
|Jul
|1228¾
|1233¾
|1216¾
|1219½
|—9½
|Aug
|1211
|—9¼
|Sep
|1191
|—8½
|Nov
|1192½
|1197
|1182
|1184¾
|—7¾
|Jan
|1193½
|—7½
|Mar
|1192¾
|—7¼
|May
|1195
|—7¼
|Jul
|1200¾
|—7½
|Aug
|1194¾
|—7½
|Sep
|1173½
|—7¼
|Nov
|1162
|—7¼
|Jul
|1161¾
|—7¼
|Nov
|1128½
|—7¼
|Est. sales 256,069.
|Wed.’s sales 232,818
|Wed.’s open int 737,109
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.67
|42.67
|42.01
|42.01
|—1.14
|Jul
|43.79
|43.88
|42.53
|42.64
|—1.15
|Aug
|44.07
|44.14
|42.83
|42.93
|—1.13
|Sep
|44.32
|44.35
|43.08
|43.17
|—1.11
|Oct
|44.43
|44.46
|43.22
|43.32
|—1.06
|Dec
|44.79
|44.80
|43.56
|43.66
|—1.05
|Jan
|44.84
|45.00
|43.80
|43.89
|—1.03
|Mar
|45.09
|45.19
|44.02
|44.16
|—.96
|May
|45.41
|45.43
|44.30
|44.48
|—.89
|Jul
|45.01
|45.12
|44.56
|44.78
|—.81
|Aug
|44.91
|45.07
|44.67
|44.74
|—.74
|Sep
|44.73
|44.73
|44.44
|44.55
|—.69
|Oct
|44.45
|44.59
|43.95
|44.29
|—.63
|Dec
|44.40
|44.58
|43.99
|44.26
|—.61
|Jan
|44.28
|—.60
|Mar
|44.29
|—.60
|May
|44.20
|—.60
|Jul
|44.21
|—.60
|Aug
|43.94
|—.60
|Sep
|43.96
|—.60
|Oct
|43.83
|—.60
|Dec
|44.05
|—.60
|Jul
|43.94
|—.60
|Oct
|43.93
|—.60
|Dec
|43.67
|—.60
|Est. sales 141,766.
|Wed.’s sales 132,240
|Wed.’s open int 550,801,
|up 482
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|376.00
|376.00
|367.60
|368.00
|—6.80
|Jul
|378.50
|382.00
|372.50
|372.90
|—5.60
|Aug
|376.20
|379.30
|371.10
|371.50
|—4.20
|Sep
|375.70
|378.00
|370.50
|371.20
|—3.10
|Oct
|374.10
|376.60
|370.00
|370.70
|—2.50
|Dec
|376.10
|379.50
|372.60
|373.20
|—2.50
|Jan
|377.10
|379.80
|373.30
|374.00
|—2.20
|Mar
|375.10
|378.00
|371.60
|372.60
|—1.90
|May
|374.80
|377.30
|371.40
|372.50
|—1.90
|Jul
|375.70
|375.90
|373.50
|373.70
|—1.70
|Aug
|372.60
|—1.90
|Sep
|370.70
|—2.00
|Oct
|367.60
|—2.10
|Dec
|369.20
|—2.20
|Jan
|368.20
|—2.20
|Mar
|365.50
|—2.20
|May
|365.40
|—2.10
|Jul
|366.50
|—2.10
|Aug
|364.20
|—2.10
|Sep
|361.60
|—2.10
|Oct
|360.50
|—1.90
|Dec
|360.10
|—1.90
|Jul
|360.60
|—1.90
|Oct
|360.60
|—1.90
|Dec
|363.50
|—1.90
|Est. sales 178,791.
|Wed.’s sales 167,581
|Wed.’s open int 460,799,
|up 5,396
