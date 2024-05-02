CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|592¾
|592¾
|580¾
|586½
|+5
|Jul
|598¾
|615½
|595½
|604¼
|+5
|Sep
|619
|634¼
|616
|624¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|646
|659¼
|642¾
|650½
|+4¾
|Mar
|667¼
|679
|664½
|671½
|+4¼
|May
|679
|690½
|676
|683
|+3½
|Jul
|680¼
|691
|677¼
|685
|+3
|Sep
|690¼
|696½
|685¼
|694
|+3¼
|Dec
|703¾
|709
|699¼
|709
|+4¼
|Mar
|712¾
|718
|712¾
|718
|+4¾
|May
|716¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|682¾
|+4¾
|Est. sales 107,992.
|Wed.’s sales 102,089
|Wed.’s open int 362,146
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|442¾
|452¼
|442½
|452
|+8¾
|Jul
|450
|460½
|449¾
|459¾
|+9
|Sep
|459½
|467¾
|458
|467
|+8
|Dec
|471½
|480½
|471½
|479½
|+6¾
|Mar
|485
|492¾
|485
|492¼
|+5¾
|May
|493¾
|500¾
|493½
|500½
|+5½
|Jul
|499
|506¾
|499
|506½
|+5¼
|Sep
|481
|487½
|481
|487¼
|+4½
|Dec
|486
|491¼
|486
|491
|+4½
|Mar
|496½
|501¾
|496¼
|501¼
|+5¼
|May
|508¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|509¼
|512¾
|509¼
|512
|+7
|Sep
|480
|484¾
|480
|484¾
|+5½
|Dec
|478¾
|482
|478¾
|482
|+3¾
|Jul
|494
|494
|493¾
|493¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|476½
|+¾
|Est. sales 269,495.
|Wed.’s sales 255,425
|Wed.’s open int 1,430,305,
|up 12,590
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|388
|+9
|Jul
|374¾
|387½
|370
|386½
|+9
|Sep
|369¾
|372¾
|369¾
|372¾
|+1
|Dec
|368¼
|371½
|364½
|370
|+2¼
|Mar
|376
|+1¼
|May
|382
|+1¼
|Jul
|386¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|398½
|+1¼
|Dec
|405¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|402¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|371½
|+1¼
|Sep
|387¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 514.
|Wed.’s sales 505
|Wed.’s open int 3,209
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1155¾
|1200
|1155¾
|1190
|+34¼
|Jul
|1170¼
|1201¾
|1170¼
|1199
|+28¾
|Aug
|1170¼
|1201½
|1170¼
|1199½
|+27¾
|Sep
|1162½
|1188
|1162½
|1185¾
|+24½
|Nov
|1164½
|1190¼
|1164½
|1187¾
|+22¾
|Jan
|1178
|1201¼
|1178
|1199
|+22
|Mar
|1178
|1199¼
|1178
|1197
|+19½
|May
|1185½
|1202
|1184¼
|1199½
|+17¾
|Jul
|1191½
|1208
|1190¾
|1205
|+16½
|Aug
|1190½
|1198¼
|1190½
|1197
|+15
|Sep
|1171½
|1176¾
|1171½
|1176¾
|+14
|Nov
|1157
|1173¾
|1157
|1170¼
|+14¾
|Jan
|1178¼
|+14¾
|Mar
|1176¾
|+14¾
|May
|1179½
|+14½
|Jul
|1185¼
|+14½
|Aug
|1179¼
|+14½
|Sep
|1157¾
|+14¼
|Nov
|1146½
|+14¼
|Jul
|1146¼
|+14¼
|Nov
|1113
|+14¼
|Est. sales 147,531.
|Wed.’s sales 139,791
|Wed.’s open int 730,562,
|up 7,711
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|42.50
|42.75
|42.35
|42.57
|Jul
|43.40
|43.59
|42.83
|43.24
|—.02
|Aug
|43.60
|43.84
|43.14
|43.51
|—.03
|Sep
|43.86
|44.06
|43.40
|43.73
|—.04
|Oct
|43.97
|44.16
|43.56
|43.87
|—.05
|Dec
|44.32
|44.52
|43.91
|44.24
|—.02
|Jan
|44.67
|44.75
|44.19
|44.52
|+.01
|Mar
|44.96
|45.01
|44.50
|44.82
|+.01
|May
|45.22
|45.28
|44.81
|45.08
|Jul
|45.09
|45.40
|45.06
|45.32
|+.02
|Aug
|45.20
|+.01
|Sep
|44.92
|+.01
|Oct
|44.57
|+.02
|Dec
|44.45
|44.50
|44.45
|44.50
|+.01
|Jan
|44.51
|+.01
|Mar
|44.52
|+.01
|May
|44.43
|—.06
|Jul
|44.44
|—.06
|Aug
|44.17
|—.06
|Sep
|44.19
|—.06
|Oct
|44.06
|—.06
|Dec
|44.28
|—.06
|Jul
|44.17
|—.06
|Oct
|44.16
|—.06
|Dec
|43.90
|—.06
|Est. sales 123,677.
|Wed.’s sales 117,730
|Wed.’s open int 552,054,
|up 1,037
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|343.80
|358.70
|343.10
|357.10
|+14.50
|Jul
|349.00
|366.40
|349.00
|364.90
|+15.90
|Aug
|350.10
|365.30
|350.10
|364.10
|+14.30
|Sep
|350.20
|364.60
|350.10
|363.60
|+13.80
|Oct
|350.20
|364.20
|350.20
|363.30
|+13.10
|Dec
|353.30
|366.70
|353.30
|365.80
|+12.20
|Jan
|355.40
|367.10
|355.20
|366.40
|+11.80
|Mar
|354.80
|365.80
|354.70
|365.00
|+11.00
|May
|355.80
|365.20
|355.80
|364.80
|+10.30
|Jul
|357.40
|367.20
|357.40
|366.00
|+9.70
|Aug
|365.30
|+9.30
|Sep
|363.80
|+9.10
|Oct
|361.00
|+9.00
|Dec
|354.90
|363.50
|354.90
|362.70
|+8.80
|Jan
|362.10
|+8.50
|Mar
|359.00
|+8.20
|May
|359.40
|+8.20
|Jul
|360.50
|+8.20
|Aug
|359.20
|+8.00
|Sep
|356.60
|+8.00
|Oct
|354.30
|+8.00
|Dec
|353.70
|+8.00
|Jul
|354.20
|+8.00
|Oct
|354.20
|+8.00
|Dec
|357.10
|+8.00
|Est. sales 139,593.
|Wed.’s sales 133,251
|Wed.’s open int 439,167
