CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 592¾ 592¾ 580¾ 586½ +5 Jul 598¾ 615½ 595½ 604¼ +5 Sep 619 634¼ 616 624¼ +5¼ Dec 646 659¼ 642¾ 650½ +4¾ Mar 667¼ 679 664½ 671½ +4¼ May 679 690½ 676 683 +3½ Jul 680¼ 691 677¼ 685 +3 Sep 690¼ 696½ 685¼ 694 +3¼ Dec 703¾ 709 699¼ 709 +4¼ Mar 712¾ 718 712¾ 718 +4¾ May 716¼ +4¾ Jul 682¾ +4¾ Est. sales 107,992. Wed.’s sales 102,089 Wed.’s open int 362,146 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 442¾ 452¼ 442½ 452 +8¾ Jul 450 460½ 449¾ 459¾ +9 Sep 459½ 467¾ 458 467 +8 Dec 471½ 480½ 471½ 479½ +6¾ Mar 485 492¾ 485 492¼ +5¾ May 493¾ 500¾ 493½ 500½ +5½ Jul 499 506¾ 499 506½ +5¼ Sep 481 487½ 481 487¼ +4½ Dec 486 491¼ 486 491 +4½ Mar 496½ 501¾ 496¼ 501¼ +5¼ May 508¼ +6¾ Jul 509¼ 512¾ 509¼ 512 +7 Sep 480 484¾ 480 484¾ +5½ Dec 478¾ 482 478¾ 482 +3¾ Jul 494 494 493¾ 493¾ +3¾ Dec 476½ +¾ Est. sales 269,495. Wed.’s sales 255,425 Wed.’s open int 1,430,305, up 12,590 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 388 +9 Jul 374¾ 387½ 370 386½ +9 Sep 369¾ 372¾ 369¾ 372¾ +1 Dec 368¼ 371½ 364½ 370 +2¼ Mar 376 +1¼ May 382 +1¼ Jul 386¾ +1¼ Sep 398½ +1¼ Dec 405¼ +1¼ Mar 402¼ +1¼ Jul 371½ +1¼ Sep 387¼ +1¼ Est. sales 514. Wed.’s sales 505 Wed.’s open int 3,209 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1155¾ 1200 1155¾ 1190 +34¼ Jul 1170¼ 1201¾ 1170¼ 1199 +28¾ Aug 1170¼ 1201½ 1170¼ 1199½ +27¾ Sep 1162½ 1188 1162½ 1185¾ +24½ Nov 1164½ 1190¼ 1164½ 1187¾ +22¾ Jan 1178 1201¼ 1178 1199 +22 Mar 1178 1199¼ 1178 1197 +19½ May 1185½ 1202 1184¼ 1199½ +17¾ Jul 1191½ 1208 1190¾ 1205 +16½ Aug 1190½ 1198¼ 1190½ 1197 +15 Sep 1171½ 1176¾ 1171½ 1176¾ +14 Nov 1157 1173¾ 1157 1170¼ +14¾ Jan 1178¼ +14¾ Mar 1176¾ +14¾ May 1179½ +14½ Jul 1185¼ +14½ Aug 1179¼ +14½ Sep 1157¾ +14¼ Nov 1146½ +14¼ Jul 1146¼ +14¼ Nov 1113 +14¼ Est. sales 147,531. Wed.’s sales 139,791 Wed.’s open int 730,562, up 7,711 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 42.50 42.75 42.35 42.57 Jul 43.40 43.59 42.83 43.24 —.02 Aug 43.60 43.84 43.14 43.51 —.03 Sep 43.86 44.06 43.40 43.73 —.04 Oct 43.97 44.16 43.56 43.87 —.05 Dec 44.32 44.52 43.91 44.24 —.02 Jan 44.67 44.75 44.19 44.52 +.01 Mar 44.96 45.01 44.50 44.82 +.01 May 45.22 45.28 44.81 45.08 Jul 45.09 45.40 45.06 45.32 +.02 Aug 45.20 +.01 Sep 44.92 +.01 Oct 44.57 +.02 Dec 44.45 44.50 44.45 44.50 +.01 Jan 44.51 +.01 Mar 44.52 +.01 May 44.43 —.06 Jul 44.44 —.06 Aug 44.17 —.06 Sep 44.19 —.06 Oct 44.06 —.06 Dec 44.28 —.06 Jul 44.17 —.06 Oct 44.16 —.06 Dec 43.90 —.06 Est. sales 123,677. Wed.’s sales 117,730 Wed.’s open int 552,054, up 1,037 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 343.80 358.70 343.10 357.10 +14.50 Jul 349.00 366.40 349.00 364.90 +15.90 Aug 350.10 365.30 350.10 364.10 +14.30 Sep 350.20 364.60 350.10 363.60 +13.80 Oct 350.20 364.20 350.20 363.30 +13.10 Dec 353.30 366.70 353.30 365.80 +12.20 Jan 355.40 367.10 355.20 366.40 +11.80 Mar 354.80 365.80 354.70 365.00 +11.00 May 355.80 365.20 355.80 364.80 +10.30 Jul 357.40 367.20 357.40 366.00 +9.70 Aug 365.30 +9.30 Sep 363.80 +9.10 Oct 361.00 +9.00 Dec 354.90 363.50 354.90 362.70 +8.80 Jan 362.10 +8.50 Mar 359.00 +8.20 May 359.40 +8.20 Jul 360.50 +8.20 Aug 359.20 +8.00 Sep 356.60 +8.00 Oct 354.30 +8.00 Dec 353.70 +8.00 Jul 354.20 +8.00 Oct 354.20 +8.00 Dec 357.10 +8.00 Est. sales 139,593. Wed.’s sales 133,251 Wed.’s open int 439,167

