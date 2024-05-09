Clearway Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $263 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $270.1 million.

