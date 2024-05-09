Live Radio
CleanSpark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported net income of $126.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $111.8 million in the period.

