Chuy’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.9…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.6 million.

Chuy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.87 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHUY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHUY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.