Church & Dwight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $227.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 83 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.42 to $3.45 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

