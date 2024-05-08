Chesapeake Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.2 million…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.2 million in its first quarter.

The Dover, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $245.7 million in the period.

Chesapeake Utilities expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.33 to $5.45 per share.

