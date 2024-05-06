Cherry Hill: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Monday reported net income of…

FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.J. (AP) — Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) on Monday reported net income of $12.1 million in its first quarter.

The Farmingdale, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The residential real estate finance company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $907,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.