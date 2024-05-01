Chefs’ Warehouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.9…

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.9 million.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $874.5 million in the period.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.64 billion to $3.79 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

