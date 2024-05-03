Chart Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of…

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $950.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.2 million.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $5 billion.

