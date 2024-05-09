Ceva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

Ceva shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

