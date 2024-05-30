Cerro Grande: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Cerro Grande Mining Corp. (CEGMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $57,000…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Cerro Grande Mining Corp. (CEGMF) on Thursday reported a loss of $57,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The company’s shares closed at cents. A year ago, they were trading at cents.

