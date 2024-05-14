Live Radio
Cemig: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2024, 9:37 AM

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Tuesday reported net income of $232.8 million in its first quarter.

The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIG

