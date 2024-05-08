Celanese: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $121 million. On…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $121 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.60 to $3.

Celanese shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $163.27, a climb of 54% in the last 12 months.

