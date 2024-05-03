CBOE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $208.3 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $208.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $957.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $502.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $507.8 million.

CBOE shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

