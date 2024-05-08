CBD: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.3…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 27 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $926.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 61 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.15.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBDBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBDBY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.