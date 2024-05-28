Cava: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14 million, after…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 12 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain posted revenue of $259 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.7 million.

Cava shares have risen 92% since the beginning of the year.

