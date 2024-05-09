Cars.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $784,000. The Chicago-based company said…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $784,000.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $180.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cars.com said it expects revenue in the range of $181 million to $183 million.

Cars.com shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.