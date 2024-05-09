CareDx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its first quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 3 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $72 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.6 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $274 million to $282 million.

CareDx shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.06, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.

