Cardlytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 4:46 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $24.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period.

Cardlytics shares have increased 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.60, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

