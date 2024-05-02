Cardiff Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $205,000 in the period.

