MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Cardiff Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cardiff Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $205,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRDF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRDF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up