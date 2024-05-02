Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Capstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Capstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:26 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $339.9 million in the period.

