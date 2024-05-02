Capstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $339.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSFFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSFFF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.