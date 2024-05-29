Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $472 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $472 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of $4.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $229 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.17 billion.

