Canadian Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $12.4 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

