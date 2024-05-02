Canadian Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $732.1 million.

The Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.12 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.