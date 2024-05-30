Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $30.9…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 88 cents.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $659.2 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $4.30 to $4.60 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

