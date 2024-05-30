Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1…

Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 30, 2024, 6:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 88 cents.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $659.2 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings to be $4.30 to $4.60 per share.

Caleres Inc. shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up