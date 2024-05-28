CAE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $359.2…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $359.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $835.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $863.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $225.3 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.17 billion.

CAE shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.