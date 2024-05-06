Cabot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $84 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $84 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.85 per share.

Cabot shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $95.94, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT

