Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Cable One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cable One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $47.3 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $8.11 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $404.3 million in the period.

Cable One shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $395.98, a decline of 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CABO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CABO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up