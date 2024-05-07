Builders FirstSource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $258.8 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $258.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 88% in the last 12 months.

