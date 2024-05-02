Bruker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $50.9 million.…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $50.9 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $721.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.8 million.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.79 to $2.84 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion.

Bruker shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 1% in the last 12 months.

