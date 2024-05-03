Brookfield Renewable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of $70 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $875 million, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $828.4 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

