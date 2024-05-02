BorgWarner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $206…

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.15 per share.

BorgWarner shares have decreased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 5%. The stock has fallen 31% in the last 12 months.

