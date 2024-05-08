Blue Bird: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $26…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Macon, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $345.9 million in the period.

Blue Bird expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion.

Blue Bird shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.36, a rise of 89% in the last 12 months.

