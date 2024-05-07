Bloomin’ Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $83.9…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $83.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Bloomin’ Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.51 to $2.66 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLMN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.