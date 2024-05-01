Live Radio
BlackRock TCP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2024, 8:15 AM

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $55.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCPC

