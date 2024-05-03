Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Black Diamond Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 5:05 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $54.6 million in the period.

Black Diamond Group shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDIMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDIMF

