Birkenstock: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $77.8 million. On…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $77.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $522.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500 million.

Birkenstock shares have climbed roughly 3% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIRK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.