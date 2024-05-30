Bioceres Crop: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Rosario, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $84 million in the period.

Bioceres Crop shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 3% in the last 12 months.

