Bio-Rad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $383.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hercules, California-based company said it had net income of $13.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.29 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $610.8 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $279.91, a decrease of 40% in the last 12 months.

