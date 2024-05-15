Bio-Path: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $4.88.

The company’s shares closed at $2.58. A year ago, they were trading at $30.

