Beyond: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $72.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $1.58. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $382.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389 million.

Beyond shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.89, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

